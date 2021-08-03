Half Year 2021 ALD SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the ALD Q2 and First Half 2021 Results Conference Call. My name is Kyle, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this conference is being recorded, (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand you over to your host, Tim Albertsen, Chief Executive Officer of ALD, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Tim T. Albertsen - ALD S.A. - CEO & Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to this ALD H1 2021 Results Call. First of all, thank you for your attendance, and I hope you're all in good shape. Before we go to Slide 3 of our presentation, as the pandemic is still creating disturbance, let me give you a few inputs on the environment our industry has been navigating in here in the second quarter of 2021. Despite the pandemic, we feel encouraged to see the economic recovery. We still experienced lockdowns and confinements across most countries in the first half of 2021, but I feel comfortable in stating that ALD has learned to live with and operate in this environment, and so far we have been able to