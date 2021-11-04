Q3 2021 ALD SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to this ALD Q3 2021 results analyst call. First of all, thank you for your attendance, and I hope that you're all in great shape. I can tell you that we are on our end.



We'll start by looking at Slide 3 of our presentation, which contains some of the highlights of our performance. But before this, let me give you a few inputs on the environment our industry have been navigating in during this third quarter of 2021. [Both] of the markets we're operating in managed to shrug off most of the restrictions from the covered crisis. Yet at the same time, the pandemics impact on the supply chain of semiconductors was being felt more and more significantly by car manufacturers who have struggled to produce and deliver new