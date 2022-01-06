Jan 06, 2022 / 07:45AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the ALD Analyst Call. My name is Jess, and I'll be your coordinator for today's event.



(Operator Instructions)



I will now hand over to your host, Tim Albertsen, CEO of ALD to begin today's call. Thank you.



Tim T. Albertsen - ALD S.A. - CEO & Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to this ALD analyst call. Today, my team and I are very excited to present to you the most significant strategic step change in the history of ALD, the acquisition of LeasePlan. We have always considered that the acquisition of LeasePlan would be an amazing opportunity to consolidate the market and create a new global player in sustainable mobility. We believe now is the right time to move and perform this transaction as the transformation of the automotive and mobility sector is advancing at unprecedented pace. This transaction is a fantastic value creation opportunity for our shareholders, clients, partners, employees, and last but not least, for the society.



So let us walk you through it. And although I will be