Full Year 2021 ALD SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to ALD Full Year 2021 Financial results. My name is Suzanne, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand over to your host, Tim Albertsen, ALD's CEO, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Tim T. Albertsen - ALD S.A. - CEO & Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to this ALD Full Year 2021 Results Call. First of all, thank you for your attendance, and I hope you're all in a great shape. I'll start with some highlights on the year 2021, in particular, focusing on our strategy. Next, Gill will comment on our financial -- record financial results in more detail. And then, I will do a wrap up before we take your questions.



Let's start with Slide 4. First, I wish to highlight the strong business development that we have had in 2021. ALD strengthened its footprint and continued to lead innovation in our industry. Our Flex offering encountered a large success with the fleet reaching 44,000 at the end of 2021, an increase of