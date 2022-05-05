Q1 2022 ALD SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Tim T. Albertsen - ALD S.A. - CEO & Director



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to this ALD Q1 2022 trading update. First of all, thank you for your attendance. And as always, we hope you're all in a great shape.



I'll start with some highlights on this first quarter of 2022. Next, Gilles will take you through our excellent Q1 financial results in more detail. And finally, I will present our outlook for 2022 and in particular, our revised guidance before we take your questions.



Let's start directly with Slide 4. As you can see, we have had an excellent start of the year. In a more complex environment, once again, we demonstrated the relevance and resilience of our business model through the consistent delivery of high-quality results.



We recorded very strong