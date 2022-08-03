Half Year 2022 ALD SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to this ALD First Half 2022 Results Call. First of all, thank you for your attendance. And as always, we hope that you're all in a great shape. We guess you're all pretty ready for vacation actually.



I will start with some highlights on the first half 2022. And as you will see, we have recorded a strong commercial and exceptional financial performance. Gilles will comment on our financial results in more detail. Finally, I will say a few words on our outlook for 2022 before we take your questions.



Let's go directly to Slide 4. In a more complex environment, we recorded very strong commercial dynamics despite continuing supply constraints. Our funded fleet increased by 5.4% compared to the end of June 2021 to 1