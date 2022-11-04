Q3 2022 ALD SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Mr. Gilles Momper, CFO, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Tim T. Albertsen - ALD S.A. - CEO & Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to this ALD Q3 2022 Trading Update Call. First of all, thank you for your attendance. I'll start with some highlights on the recent performance, and we'll provide an update about the expected acquisition of LeasePlan, then (inaudible) will comment on our 9 months results in more details. And finally, I will say a few words on our outlook for 2022 and our revised guidance for the full year.



Let's start by going directly to Slide 4. Since the beginning of the year, the geopolitical and macroeconomic environment has changed dramatically. We've seen several large interest rate hikes in a short period of time, showing inflation, raising concerns around energy prices and supplies and the move to a more recessionary outlook.



Against this backdrop, ALD nevertheless, managed well. We continued to record an outstanding performance in the third quarter. Our funded fleet increased by a strong 5.2%