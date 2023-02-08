Full Year 2022 ALD SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Tim T. Albertsen - ALD S.A. - CEO & Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to this ALD Full Year 2022 Results Call. But first of all, thank you all for joining us today. I will start with some of the highlights on 2022, which has been an outstanding year in many aspects. You've seen that ALD generated a record net results well above EUR 1 billion for the first time in our history. Gill will comment on these record results in more detail. Finally, I will say a few words on our outlook for 2023 before we take your questions.



Let's start with the highlights and go directly to Slide 4. In a fast-changing environment, where monetary policies were focused on fighting inflation, economies proved