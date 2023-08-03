Half Year 2023 ALD SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Tim T. Albertsen - ALD S.A. - CEO & Director



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to this ALD LeasePlan H1 2023 Results Call. First of all, thank you all for joining us today. I'm hosting this call with Gill Momper and Patrick Sommelet. Patrick will join ALD LeasePlan as Deputy CEO and Chief Financial Officer from the first of September. He'll replace Gill, who is leaving the company. I would like to express my gratitude to Gill. He has been an excellent teammate over the past 16 years. He has played a key role in our company's expansion and we will miss him. We wish him the best with these new challenges.



Patrick is [purely] Deputy CFO of Societe Generale and -- therefore, will bring considerable expertise as we are entering into a new phase of our