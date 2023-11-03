Q3 2023 ALD SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Welcome, and thank you for joining the Ayvens Third Quarter 2023 Results Presentation. The speakers today will be Tim Albertsen, CEO; and Patrick Sommelet, Deputy CEO and CFO.



Tim T. Albertsen - ALD S.A. - CEO & Director



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to this Ayvens Q3 2023 Results Conference Call. First of all, thank you for joining us today. I'm hosting this call with Patrick Sommelet. First, I will present our highlights for the Q3. Then Patrick will comment on our financial results, which include LeasePlan since May 22. And to help you better understand our performance, he will provide some additional explanations on a comparable basis. After that, I'll say a few words on our outlook for the full year 2023. We'll then take your questions.



Let's go to Slide 5 on the key takeaways. In the third quarter, we accelerated the pace of integration of LeasePlan.