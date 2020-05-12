May 12, 2020 / 08:10PM GMT
Sterling Auty - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst
All right. Thanks to everyone for joining me. My name is Sterling Auty, a software technology analyst here at JPMorgan. I'm very happy to have with us the management team from Qualys for our next session.
Just before we get started, just a reminder to participants, if you'd like to ask a question, just hit the Q&A button and enter your questions there, and I'll incorporate it through the session.
Questions and Answers:Sterling Auty - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst
So with that, Melissa Fisher, CFO, Melissa, can you give us a sense in terms of what's top of mind for everyone is, what's happening here with COVID-19? What was the Qualys experience in terms of the business and pace of business in March and so far here in the June quarter?
Melissa Fisher;CFO&Principal Accounting Officer -
Yes. Absolutely. Thank you for having us, Sterling. So first, look, we feel very