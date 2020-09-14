Sep 14, 2020 / 12:45PM GMT

Patrick Edwin Ronald Colville - Arete Research Services LLP - Former Analyst



Hello, everyone. I appreciate you joining us today. I am Patrick Colville, a senior analyst at DB, covering the cybersecurity and the infrastructure software space. The format of this session will be a fireside chat with listener Q&A. There's a chat box where you can ask questions. The questions are anonymous, and so we will not mention your name or your company affiliation.



So let's kick it off with introductions. We have Joo Mi, the CFO of Qualys, here with us today. Qualys, as you know, is a SaaS pioneer and a leader in the vulnerability management space. Joo Mi, thank you for joining us.



Questions and Answers:

- Arete Research Services LLP - Former AnalystSo given time constraints, I guess let's go straight into questions. So Joo Mi, it's pretty well understood that cybersecurity risks facing the enterprise are only increasing. How has the coronavirus pandemic affected that trend?- Qualys,