Q4 2020 Qualys Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you standing by, and welcome to the Qualys Fourth Quarter 2020 Investor Conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to Mr. Vin Rao, Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.



Vinayak Rao - Qualys, Inc. - VP of Corporate Development & IR



Good afternoon, and welcome to Qualys' Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. Joining me today to discuss the results are Sumedh Thakar, our interim CEO; and Joo Mi Kim, our CFO.



Before we get started, I would like to remind you that our remarks today will include forward-looking statements that generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Actual results may differ materially from these statements. Factor that could cause results to differ materially are set forth in today's press release and in our filings with the SEC, including our latest Form 10-Q and 10-K.



Any forward-looking statements that we make