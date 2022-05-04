Q1 2022 Qualys Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Qualys First Quarter 2022 Investors Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to your speaker for today, Blair King, Investor Relations. You may begin.



Blair King - Qualys, Inc. - VP of IR & Corporate Development



Thank you, Towanda, and good afternoon, and welcome to Qualys' First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. Joining me today to discuss our results are Sumedh Thakar, our President and CEO; and Joo Mi Kim, our CFO.



Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that our remarks today will include forward-looking statements that generally relate to future events or future financial and operating performance. Actual results may differ materially from these statements. Factors that could cause results to differ materially are set forth in today's press release and our filings with the SEC, including our latest Form 10-Q and 10-K. Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on assumptions as of today, and we