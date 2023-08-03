Q2 2023 Qualys Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Blair King - Qualys, Inc. - VP of IR & Corporate Development



Thanks, Victor, and good afternoon, and welcome to Qualys' Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Joining me today to discuss our results are Sumedh Thakar, our President and CEO; and Joo Mi Kim, our CFO.



Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that our remarks today will include forward-looking statements that generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Actual results may differ materially from these statements. The factors that could cause results to differ materially are set forth in today's press release and in our filings with the SEC, including our latest Form 10-Q and 10-K.



Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on