Q2 2019 Multiconsult ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, Mirza. I am pleased to give you some of the highlights from the second quarter and first half, and then our CFO will take you through more of the details.



Looking at the second quarter, we came in at a negative result of NOK 15.9 million and the year-to-date EBIT is NOK 76.5 million. There are some significant effects that impact the quarter's result, and it's therefore important for us to explain that the underlying profitability has