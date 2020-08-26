Q2 2020 Multiconsult ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Grethe Bergly - Multiconsult ASA - CEO



Good morning. My name is Grethe Bergly, and I'm the CEO of Multiconsult. And together with our CFO, Hans-JÃ¸rgen Wibstad, we will now give you a presentation of the second quarter and the first half of 2020 for Multiconsult.



Looking at highlights, we come in after the first half year with a solid revenue growth. We have an increase of 7.4% compared to the same period last year. This gives us an EBIT of NOK 102.5 million for the quarter and almost NOK 220 million for year-to-date. Coming in at an EBIT margin of 11.3%, which is a significant improvement from the same period last year. This shows us that we are continuing our improvement.



And we can also see that another important KPI related to billing ratio has also gone up, and we are for the quarter at a billing ratio of 73.8%. At the same time, we have successfully continued the improvement related to cost level, and we come in at the quarter of 200 -- sorry, we come in with a cost level of NOK 218 million for the first half year, and this is a reduction of almost 13% compared to the first half