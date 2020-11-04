Q3 2020 Multiconsult ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Grethe Bergly - Multiconsult ASA - CEO



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to this presentation of the third quarter 2020 for Multiconsult. My name is Grethe Bergly. I'm the CEO of Multiconsult. And with me today to present some of the figures, I have our CFO, Hans-JÃ¸rgen Wibstad.



Starting with an introductory -- highlights. We are, as I'm sure a lot of you have seen, delivering yet another strong quarter. And it is proving that the turnaround that we started a while back is now also presenting itself in the figures that we can see for the company, and of course, we are very pleased to see this positive development.



We delivered a solid revenue year-to-date. We have a year-to-date EBIT of NOK 318 million, representing a margin of 11.8%. This is not including a figure of NOK 30 million that we have taken in this quarter with regard to restructuring, and this is also in line with the figures that we have also informed you about in the nextLEVEL program.



We have a significant reduction in cost, and we are ahead of the plan for the NOK 150 million that we announced in our