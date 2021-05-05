May 05, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT
Presentation
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Grethe Bergly
Multiconsult ASA - CEO
* Hans-JÃ¸rgen Wibstad
Multiconsult ASA - CFO & Executive VP
* Mirza Koristovic
Multiconsult ASA - Head of IR & Finance
=====================
Grethe Bergly - Multiconsult ASA - CEO
Good morning, everybody, and welcome to this presentation of the results for the first quarter 2021 for Multiconsult. My name is Grethe Bergly. I'm the CEO of Multiconsult. And together with me today, I have Hans-JÃ¸rgen Wibstad, who is our CFO, and he will take you through some more of the details of the figures for this quarter's results.
This shows that we have had a good start for 2021. And the key figures show that we have a revenue of NOK 979 million, which is a slight decrease from the first quarter 2020. But I'd like to remind you that the results contains a 4-day calendar effect for this quarter because of the -- as a result of the Easter holidays in Norway.
Our
Q1 2021 Multiconsult ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript
May 05, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT
