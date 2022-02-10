Q4 2021 Multiconsult ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Grethe Bergly - Multiconsult ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to this fourth quarter and full year presentation for 2021 for Multiconsult. My name is Grethe Bergly. I'm the CEO. And with me today, I also have our CFO, Hans-Jorgen Wibstad, who will take you through some of the more details regarding the figures for this year.



We come out of this quarter with a revenue of just about NOK 1 billion and an EBIT of NOK 90 million. For the year, the same figures are NOK 3.8 billion and the EBIT of around NOK 350 million. It's important to note that the Erichsen & Horgen, the purchase we did just after the summer, is included in all these figures. We have a billing ratio of 70.5 for the quarter and 70.4 for the full year. Operating expenses came in at NOK 139 million for the quarter and NOK 450 million for the year, giving an earnings per share of NOK 8.67.



Looking at the fourth quarter. We have -- we come out of the quarter with a solid profitability, good cash flow, and we leave the quarter with a robust financial position. We have strengthened our market position through acquisitions