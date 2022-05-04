Q1 2022 Multiconsult ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Grethe Bergly - Multiconsult ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of the results for the first quarter 2022 for Multiconsult. My name is Grethe Bergly. And with me today, I have our CFO, Hans-Jorgen Wibstad, who will take you through some of the more details regarding the figures.



The KPIs for this quarter are all strong, and we see an improvement on all these major KPIs that we follow. The EBITDA is at NOK 169.2 million, reflecting a margin of 14.9%. We also see an improvement when it comes to the billing ratio and an increased operational revenue.



It's a strong quarter, and it's an all-time high results for Multiconsult for 1 quarter. We have a solid growth of 16.2%, driven partly by more calendar days, but also that we are more employees than we were in the first quarter 2021. We have had a strong intake in the quarter, and we're making an adjustment to the business area where we are now putting Energy & Industry as one business area. And the rationale for this is that we see the changes in the clients with respect to the deliveries we have in this business