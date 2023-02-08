Q4 2022 Multiconsult ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Grethe Bergly - Multiconsult ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of the Results for the Fourth Quarter and the Year 2022 for Multiconsult. My name is Grethe Bergly, I'm the CEO and with me today is also our CFO, Ove Haupberg who will give you some more detailed insight into the figures.



Multiconsult's vision is bridging the past and the future. And in a lot of ways 2022 is a proof of how we are part of transforming the society to a more green and sustainable society, and we are experiencing how our expertise of the things we learned in the past is also useful for the project and the challenges facing us going forward.



The KPIs for 2022, you can see here is both for the fourth quarter and the full year. And as you can see, there is progress in all the figures with an exception of the billing ratio who is at roughly the same level as 2021. It's a good year. It's a solid result and it has also then resulted in an earnings per share of NOK 11.06.



We leave the quarter with a good overall performance and improved earnings. We have a sustainable profitability