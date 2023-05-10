Q1 2023 Multiconsult ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Grethe Bergly - Multiconsult ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of the financial results for Multiconsult first quarter of 2023. My name is Grethe Bergly, I am the CEO. And I also have with me today our CFO, Ove Haupberg, who will take you through some of the more details with respect to the figures.



It has been a very good quarter for Multiconsult. Here, you can see the KPIs that are the main drivers for our business. We have a revenue of NOK 1.3 billion, an increase of 15.1%. We have an EBITA of NOK 213 million (sic) [NOK 216.3 million]. We maintain a high level when it comes to billing ratio, and we have a record high order intake of NOK 2.6 billion. This figure is, of course, a result of the largest sale that we've ever made in Multiconsult in respect to one of the main hospitals in Oslo, but it is still a good sale in the quarter.



It is the best quarter ever for Multiconsult. It's an all-time high both with respect to EBIT, EBITA margin, order intake and order backlog. With a solid growth of 15.1% in the quarter, we continue to deliver expertise and sustainable