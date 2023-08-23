Half Year 2023 Multiconsult ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT
Grethe Bergly - Multiconsult ASA - CEO
Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of the figures for Multiconsult second quarter of 2023. My name is Grethe Bergly, CEO. And with me today, I also have our CFO, Ove Haupberg, who will, after me, go through some of the figures in more detail.
The second quarter, you can see the key figures here. And it's a strong quarter, and you can see both the figures for the quarter and the figures for the half year. And as you can see, it's a good development, both when it comes to revenue, billing ratio and order intake. The EBIT comes in at NOK 55.6 million, and it's a result that has -- where 1 calendar day has quite a significant effect.
It's a good quarter, strong organic growth and good results. The organic revenue growth is 10.9%. We've seen a solid operational performance in most of the segments that we have. We -- in the quarter, we have also acquired A-lab, which is a well-reputated -- an architectural curve with a very good reputation based in Oslo, operating within the private market. And I'll give you some more details into this company
