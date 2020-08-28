Aug 28, 2020 / 02:00AM GMT
Maggie Zhou - NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited - Senior Director of IR
Dear friends, good morning. Thank you for joining NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited today for our 2020 interim results presentation.
(foreign language)
Our presentation PPT will be broadcast on the live streaming platform, and the PPT is also available for download on our company website at www.nd.com.cn, under the Investor Relations Pack in IR Webcast section.
(foreign language)
Before the start of our presentation, please allow me to introduce the management who are joining us today.
(foreign language)
Dr. Simon Leung, Group Vice Chairman and Executive Director; (foreign language)
Mr. Ben Yam, Group CFO; (foreign language)
Mr. Lin Chen, Group Senior VP; (foreign language)
Mr. Vin Riera, CEO of Promethean; (foreign language)
Ms. Susan Kim, CEO of Edmodo; (foreign language)
Now let's pass our time to Dr. Simon Leung to host our presentation today. (foreign language)
Aug 28, 2020 / 02:00AM GMT
