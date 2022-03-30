Mar 30, 2022 / 03:00AM GMT

Maggie Zhou - NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited - Senior Director of IR



Dear friends, good morning. Our presentation -- thank you for joining us for NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited 2021 Annual Results Presentation. (foreign language)



Our presentation PPT will be broadcast on the live streaming platform. The PPT is also available for download on our company website at www.nd.com.cn, under the Investor Relations tab in IR website section. (foreign language)



Before the start of our presentation, please allow me to introduce the management who are joining us today. (foreign language) Dr. Simon Leung, Group Vice Chairman and Executive Director (foreign language); Mr. Ben Yam, Group CFO (foreign language); Mr. Lin Chen, Group Senior VP (foreign language); Mr. Vin Riera, CEO of Promethean (foreign language).



Now let's pass our time to Dr. Simon Leung to host our presentation today. (foreign language)



Lim Kin Leung - NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited - Vice Chairman



Well,