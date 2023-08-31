Aug 31, 2023 / 02:00AM GMT
Lim Kin Leung - NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited - Executive Vice Chairman
Good afternoon. I have been (inaudible) I'm looking at the picture of the 3 of us, we look kind of, all wearing the same jacket. Looks kind of boring. Maybe we should be wearing T-shirt the next time.
But anyway, great to be here to share with you on what happened in the first 6 months of the year and talk a little bit about the future, the next 6 months. Today, I'm going to take you through very quickly on highlights and Ben is going to take you through the financials because I think we should kind of dig into the numbers a little bit. And as usual, Lin Chen will be talking about gaming. And because Ben is actually busy today, so I'm going to take over and talk about education, especially our impending spin-off of the company. And then, of course, we touch on the outlook and then we turn into Q&A.
So, let's start. Next page, please. The first 6 months is like Charles Dickens story, like that Tale of 2 Cities. So, that goes for the more exciting one. For gaming, we're back on growth, which is actually
Half Year 2023 NetDragon Websoft Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 31, 2023 / 02:00AM GMT
