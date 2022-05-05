Full Year 2021 Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Nostrum Oil & Gas 2021 Full Year Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would like to hand the conference over to our speakers today. Please go ahead.



Shane Drader - Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC - CFO



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to this call to present the financial results for Nostrum Oil and Gas for the full year ended December 31, 2021. As the operator said, my name is Shane Drader, and I'm the Chief Financial Officer at Nostrum. I'm joined on the call today by our Chief Executive Officer, Arfan Khan. We'll be following the presentation of our full year financial results that's available on our website and also through the link in this morning's results announcement. As usual, throughout the presentation, we'll refer to the page numbers that appear in the bottom right-hand corner of each page. And at the end, we'll open the line for any questions. I refer listeners to Page 3 of