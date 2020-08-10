Omeros Corporation - Special Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Peter B. Cancelmo - Omeros Corporation - VP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary



Good morning, and thank you for joining today to discuss data from our compassionate use study of narsoplimab in COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, or ARDS. These data were announced this morning by a press release and published online by the journal, Immunobiology.



I'd like to remind you that some of the statements that will be made on today's call will be forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, without limitations, statements regarding the efficacy, safety and intended utilization of our investigational product, our plans and expectations regarding the development of narsoplimab for the treatment of COVID-19, or COVID-19 associated ARDS, the therapeutic