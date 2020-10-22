Omeros Corporation - Special Call Transcript

Oct 22, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Good morning, and thank you for joining today to discuss the final data from our pivotal trial of narsoplimab in the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, which we'll refer to today as TA-TMA. The slide presentation accompanying this morning's call are available on our website at www.omeros.com.



