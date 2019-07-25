Half Year 2019 Maire Tecnimont SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2019 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Maire Tecnimont First Half 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO of Maire Tecnimont. Please go ahead, sir.



Pierroberto Folgiero - Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. - CEO, COO, GM & Director



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for attending the First Half 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. As of the end of this first half, our existing projects are running at full steam. As such, more than 10 projects are expected to reach a provisional acceptance phase within the next 6, 9 months, a number higher than in any other year in this group's history.



We continue to experience a very high quality order intake as we were awarded very attractive projects by prestigious clients around the world. Some of these orders are expected to lead to additional larger projects yet to be sanctioned.



The backlog remains solid at EUR 6.6 billion and