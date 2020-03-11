Full Year 2019 Maire Tecnimont SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 11, 2020 / 04:30PM GMT

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for attending the full year 2019 financial results conference call. 2019 has been another year of solid results, with the main KPIs in line with our annual guidance. These results have been characterized by different drivers throughout the year. In the first half, we sowed the seeds in order to build solid blocks for the future. Therefore, we witnessed a significant increase in FEED projects and engineering services, a slightly lower order intake and working capital consumption as we were completing a higher number of projects. In the second half, on the other hand, we started to reap the benefits from our activity in prior months. The