Full Year 2020 Maire Tecnimont SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Pierroberto Folgiero - Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Good afternoon, everybody. 2020 will be remembered in the history books as a year of unprecedented challenges. Yet, we managed to record a solid financial performance with over EUR 2.6 billion in revenues and EUR 172 million in EBITDA. Such a performance was possible, thanks to our quick response and flexible approach that led our group to progressively adapt to a new normal, while putting safety first. Thanks to our HSE policies, our lost time injury frequency was 0 in 2020, an achievement we are very proud of. At EUR 541 million cash flow generation in the last 3 quarters has been extremely robust, leading to continuous improvements in net working capital and net