Q1 2021 Maire Tecnimont SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Pierroberto Folgiero - Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. - CEO, MD & Executive Director
Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for attending the first quarter 2021 financial results conference call. As we leave 2020 behind us, we recorded another solid financial performance in Q1 with over EUR 625 million in revenues and the profitability in line with our annual guidance of 6%.
Net income was EUR 17.7 million, up 62.3%. Cash flow generation has continued in the first quarter, leading to a further improvement in the net financial position. As a matter of fact, our net debt has decreased by over EUR 264 million over the last 12 months. This is a tangible sign of our strong financial position. Our commercial activities are running
