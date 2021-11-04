Q3 2021 Maire Tecnimont SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2021 / 04:30PM GMT

Pierroberto Folgiero - Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for attending the first half 2021 financial results conference call. As we advance on existing and new projects in our backlog, we continue to enjoy growth in all the major KPIs this year. As a result, we recorded 9-month revenues of EUR 2.1 billion, up 9.8%, and EBITDA of EUR 124.1 million, up 10.3% and the group net income of EUR 60.4 million, up almost 74%. EBITDA profitability continues to be in line with our annual guidance of 6%. Cash flow generation has been particularly strong this year at almost EUR 200 million. As a comparison, we had an outflow of about EUR 228 million in the same period last year, a swing of