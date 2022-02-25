Interim 2021 Maire Tecnimont SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2022 / 04:30PM GMT

Pierroberto Folgiero - Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for attending the full year 2021 financial results conference call. 2021 has been another year of solid growth and improving performance again. Revenues and EBITDA profitability are perfectly in line with the annual guidance that we provided a year ago and that was continuously confirmed throughout the year. Cash flow generation has been particularly strong this year, up EUR 232 million, up almost 60% from 2020. As a consequence, we have gone back to enjoy an adjusted net cash position at EUR 354 million improvement since the low in Q1 2020, which was heavily impacted by the start of the pandemic. Despite of all the