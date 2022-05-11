Q1 2022 Maire Tecnimont SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Maire Tecnimont First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Alessandro Bernini, CFO of Maire Tecnimont. Please go ahead, sir.



Alessandro Bernini - Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. - Group CFO



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for attending the first quarter 2022 financial results conference call. 2022 has started very strong, and the first quarter has shown a solid and growing financial performance. Revenues, EBITDA, and net income all rose vis-a-vis the corresponding period last year. Similarly, we enjoyed a strong cash flow generation of about EUR 33 million, which has led to EUR 22 million in adjusted net cash. This is the 8th consecutive quarter of improvement in the net financial position.



Our EUR 9.3 billion backlog continues to be extremely healthy and well diversified. And the group is not dependent on any single geography. A 3.1% backlog cover