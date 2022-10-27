Q3 2022 Maire Tecnimont SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Maire Tecnimont 9 Months 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Alessandro Bernini, CEO of Maire Tecnimont. Please go ahead, sir.



Alessandro Bernini - Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. - CEO, Group CFO & Director



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for attending the 9 months of 2022 financial results conference call. The first 9 months of 2022 have shown a solid and growing financial performance as revenues and EBITDA have grown at double digit rates versus the corresponding period last year. Our Green Energy business continues to grow at a significant pace with revenues of EUR 202 million, up almost 4x and a record backlog of about EUR 1.2 billion, which has increased almost 5 fold over 1 year. This solid financial performance has been accompanied by a very strong cash flow generation of EUR 213.6 million, which has led to an adjusted net cash of EUR 65.3 million. This is