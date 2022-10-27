Oct 27, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Maire Tecnimont 9 Months 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Alessandro Bernini, CEO of Maire Tecnimont. Please go ahead, sir.
Alessandro Bernini - Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. - CEO, Group CFO & Director
Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for attending the 9 months of 2022 financial results conference call. The first 9 months of 2022 have shown a solid and growing financial performance as revenues and EBITDA have grown at double digit rates versus the corresponding period last year. Our Green Energy business continues to grow at a significant pace with revenues of EUR 202 million, up almost 4x and a record backlog of about EUR 1.2 billion, which has increased almost 5 fold over 1 year. This solid financial performance has been accompanied by a very strong cash flow generation of EUR 213.6 million, which has led to an adjusted net cash of EUR 65.3 million. This is
Q3 2022 Maire Tecnimont SpA Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 27, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...