Jul 27, 2023 / 03:30PM GMT
Silvia Guidi -
Good afternoon and welcome to our call. My name is Silvia Guidi, Head of Investor Relations, and I'm joined today by our CEO, Alessandro Bernini; and our CFO, Fabio Fritelli. Given the rising importance of technology in our group, Mohammed Nafid, CEO of NextChem, is also with us and is ready to address your questions on our technology roadmap.
Today we plan to cover Maire's operating and financial results for the first half of 2023. At the end of the presentation, we will be happy to take your questions. Let me now hand over to Alessandro for his introductory remarks and operational performance overview.
Alessandro Bernini - Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. - CEO, GM, Group CFO & Director
Thank you. Thank you, Silvia. Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining Maire's first half results conference call. The first half of 2023 has continued to show a robust performance with revenues, EBITDA and net income all growing double digit vis-a-vis corresponding period of last year.
Our EUR 9 billion backlog was strengthened by EUR 2.4 billion
Half Year 2023 Maire Tecnimont SpA Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 27, 2023 / 03:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...