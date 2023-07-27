Half Year 2023 Maire Tecnimont SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 03:30PM GMT

Silvia Guidi -



Good afternoon and welcome to our call. My name is Silvia Guidi, Head of Investor Relations, and I'm joined today by our CEO, Alessandro Bernini; and our CFO, Fabio Fritelli. Given the rising importance of technology in our group, Mohammed Nafid, CEO of NextChem, is also with us and is ready to address your questions on our technology roadmap.



Today we plan to cover Maire's operating and financial results for the first half of 2023. At the end of the presentation, we will be happy to take your questions. Let me now hand over to Alessandro for his introductory remarks and operational performance overview.



Alessandro Bernini - Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. - CEO, GM, Group CFO & Director



Thank you. Thank you, Silvia. Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining Maire's first half results conference call. The first half of 2023 has continued to show a robust performance with revenues, EBITDA and net income all growing double digit vis-a-vis corresponding period of last year.



Our EUR 9 billion backlog was strengthened by EUR 2.4 billion