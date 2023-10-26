Oct 26, 2023 / 03:30PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to MAIRE 9 Month 2023 Results Conference Call. My name is Melisa and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note this conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I'll now turn the call over to your host, Silvia Guidi, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Silvia Guidi - Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. - Head of IR
Good afternoon, and welcome to our call. My name is Silvia Guidi, Adobe Investor Relations. And I'm joined today by our CEO, Alessandro Bernini and our CFO, Fabio Fritelli. Today, we plan to cover MAIRE's 9-month 2023 operating and financial results. At the end of the presentation, we will be happy to take your questions.
Let me now hand over to our CEO, Alessandro Bernini for his introductory remarks and operations performance.
Alessandro Bernini - Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. - CEO, GM, COO & Director
Thank you. Thank you, Silvia. Hello, good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining MAIRE's 9 months financial results conference call. The first
Q3 2023 Maire Tecnimont SpA Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 26, 2023 / 03:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...