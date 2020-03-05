Full Year 2019 Cementir Holding NV Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 05, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Thank you. Welcome everybody to Cementir Holding 2019 Full Year Results. I'm here with our Chairman and Chief Executive, Francesco Caltagirone. We'll be ready to answer your questions during the Q&A session. You have received the presentation. So going quickly through the documents. Turning to Page 2. Give you a flavor for the highlights on our full year results.



Revenue reached EUR 1.2 billion, up 1.3%, including a EUR 33 million incremental perimeter change for 3 months of Lehigh White Cement, our U.S. subsidiary consolidation in 2019 compared to the previous year. On a like-for-like basis,