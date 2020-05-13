Q1 2020 Cementir Holding NV Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Marco Maria Bianconi - Cementir Holding N.V. - Group Chief M&A, Integration and Corporate development & IR Officer



Thank you, and welcome, everybody, to Cementir Holding First Quarter 2020 Results. My name is Marco Bianconi. I will take you through the presentation that you should have received. And I am connected also with the Chairman and Chief Executive, Francesco Caltagirone, who will be happy to take your questions after the short presentation.



Francesco C. Caltagirone - Cementir Holding N.V. - Chairman & Group CEO



Good afternoon.



Marco Maria Bianconi - Cementir Holding N.V. - Group Chief M&A, Integration and Corporate development &