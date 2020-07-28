Jul 28, 2020 / 03:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Cementir Holdings Half Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call.
(Operator Instructions)
At this time I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Marco Bianconi, Head of M&A and Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
Marco Maria Bianconi - Cementir Holding N.V. - Group Chief M&A, Integration and Corporate development & IR Officer
Thank you. Good afternoon, and good morning, everybody. Welcome to Cementir Holding 2020 First Half Results presentation. Apologies from our Chairman and Chief Executive, Francesco Caltagirone, who cannot attend this presentation for personal impairments. So he sent his apologies and I'm afraid you have to bear with me for the next half hour. I hope to be able to answer all your questions at the end of this presentation. You should have received a presentation deck, which I will then go through quickly and leave the floor to any questions you may have at the end.
So starting with Page #2
Half Year 2020 Cementir Holding NV Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 28, 2020 / 03:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...