Half Year 2020 Cementir Holding NV Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2020 / 03:30PM GMT

Marco Maria Bianconi - Cementir Holding N.V. - Group Chief M&A, Integration and Corporate development & IR Officer



Thank you. Good afternoon, and good morning, everybody. Welcome to Cementir Holding 2020 First Half Results presentation. Apologies from our Chairman and Chief Executive, Francesco Caltagirone, who cannot attend this presentation for personal impairments. So he sent his apologies and I'm afraid you have to bear with me for the next half hour. I hope to be able to answer all your questions at the end of this presentation. You should have received a presentation deck, which I will then go through quickly and leave the floor to any questions you may have at the end.



So starting with Page #2