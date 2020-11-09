Q3 2020 Cementir Holding NV Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2020 / 04:45PM GMT

Marco Maria Bianconi - Cementir Holding N.V. - Group Chief M&A, Integration and Corporate development & IR Officer



Thank you. Good evening, and good morning, everybody. Welcome to Cementir Holding 2020 9 months results. I'm here with our Chairman and Chief Executive, Francesco Caltagirone, who is happy to answer your questions at the end of this short presentation.



You should have received a presentation deck, which I'll go through quickly. If you take Page #2, just a few highlights about 9 months results. Consolidated group revenues declined by 1% to EUR 896 million, mainly due to Q2 COVID-19 impact. Cementir cement volumes sold were up 11.3%, thanks to a 44% increase in our Turkish subsidiary.