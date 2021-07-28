Jul 28, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Cementir Holding First Half 2021 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Marco Maria Bianconi, Head of M&A and Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
Marco Maria Bianconi - Cementir Holding N.V. - Group Chief M&A, Integration and Corporate Development & IR Officer
Thank you, and welcome, everybody, to Cementir Holding half year results conference call. Good afternoon and good morning to everybody. You have received the presentation deck. So I will make a short presentation, go through the deck and then leave the questions to Mr. Caltagirone, who is here with us today for any questions you may have.
So starting with the highlights on Page 2, the results were positive. Revenues reached EUR 664.5 million, up 16.5% from last year, thanks to good performance in all geographies. Cement volumes were up 18.7%, driven by Turkey, Belgium and Denmark. EBITDA was up 36.6%
Half Year 2021 Cementir Holding NV Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 28, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...