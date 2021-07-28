Half Year 2021 Cementir Holding NV Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT

Marco Maria Bianconi - Cementir Holding N.V. - Group Chief M&A, Integration and Corporate Development & IR Officer



Thank you, and welcome, everybody, to Cementir Holding half year results conference call. Good afternoon and good morning to everybody. You have received the presentation deck. So I will make a short presentation, go through the deck and then leave the questions to Mr. Caltagirone, who is here with us today for any questions you may have.



So starting with the highlights on Page 2, the results were positive. Revenues reached EUR 664.5 million, up 16.5% from last year, thanks to good performance in all geographies. Cement volumes were up 18.7%, driven by Turkey, Belgium and Denmark. EBITDA was up 36.6%