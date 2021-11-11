Q3 2021 Cementir Holding NV Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Cementir Holding 9 Months 2021 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Marco Maria Bianconi, Head of M&A and Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Marco Maria Bianconi - Cementir Holding N.V. - Group Chief M&A, Integration and Corporate Development & IR Officer



Thank you. Good afternoon and good morning, and welcome to Cementir Holding 2021 9 months results. My name is Marco Bianconi. I'm here with Francesco Caltagirone, our Chairman and Chief Executive, who is ready to take any questions you may have at the end of my short 15 minutes presentation. I'm here also with (inaudible) of the Investor Relations team.



We've distributed the press release and a presentation deck. So I'm going to go through the presentation now. Starting with Page 2, with the 9 months results highlights. The group reported results in line with expectations, with revenues up 12.4% year-on