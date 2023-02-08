Preliminary Q4 2022 Cementir Holding NV Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Cementir Holding Full Year 2022 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Marco Maria Bianconi, Head of Investor Relations of Cementir Holding. Please go ahead, sir.



Marco Maria Bianconi - Cementir Holding N.V. - Group Chief M&A, Integration and Corporate Development & IR Officer



Thank you. Good afternoon and good morning, and welcome to Cementir Holding Preliminary 2022 Results and Industrial Plan Update Conference Call. I'm here with Francesco Caltagirone, our Chairman and Chief Executive. Good afternoon. So I'm going to go through 12 slides presentation, which has been distributed and then I will leave the floor to any questions you may have to our Chairman and Chief Executive.



Starting with Slide #3 with the highlights. As you know, from June '22, Turkey is considered hyperinflationary, and therefore, results as of December 31, 2022, are prepared according to IAS 29