Q1 2023 Cementir Holding NV Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Thank you, and welcome everybody to Cementir Holding First Quarter 2023 Results. I'm here with our Chairman and Chief Executive, Francesco Caltagirone, who is happy to take your questions at the end. I will go through 9 slides of our presentation deck, starting with Page #2 with the highlights. Revenues in the first quarter increased by 14.5%, reaching EUR 44.8 million. On a non-GAAP basis, they increased by 14.2% to EUR 413.8 million, driven mainly by price increases. Cement volumes were down by around 4%, mainly Nordic & Baltic, Belgium and the U.S., partially offset by growth in Turkey.



