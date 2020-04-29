Q1 2020 QCR Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the QCR Holdings, Inc. Earnings Conference Call for the First Quarter of 2020. Yesterday, after market close, the company distributed its first quarter earnings press release. If there is anyone on the call who has not received a copy, you may access it on the company's website, www.qcrh.com. In addition, the company has included a supplemental slide presentation with COVID-19 related disclosures that you can refer to during the call. You can also access these slides on the website.



With us today from management are Larry Helling, CEO; and Todd Gipple, President, COO and CFO. Management will provide a brief summary of the financial results, and then we will open the call to questions from analysts.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that some of the information management will be providing today falls under the guidelines of forward-looking statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. As part of these guidelines, any statements made during this call concerning the