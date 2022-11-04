Q3 2022 Akva Group ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Knut Nesse - AKVA group ASA - CEO



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning and very much welcome to this Q3 presentation of AKVA group. The agenda for this morning is that I will do the highlights and the outlook. I will certainly also comment on what's going on with regards to the resource tax from the AKVA group perspective.



Ronny MeinkÃ¸hn, the CFO, will do financial performance and then we will do the Q&A session. So please post any questions you might have during the presentation and our moderator will read it during the Q&A.



So I go straight to the highlights for the Q3. We had a high activity with revenue of NOK840 million in the quarter. EBIT was impacted by NOK98 million in provisions for restructuring and the cost saving program. We had acceptable profitability within sea based and digital, but still challenging profit margins in land based. The new resource tax will most likely have a negative impact on the activity level on the short and the medium term, most notable for the post small business in Norway. I come back to that in detail.



And we also did a write down